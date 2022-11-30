We were treated to a very well-contested one as the Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds Under-8s took on the all-girl St Annes Falcons in our match of the week.

This was only the second B&DYFL match for the Falcons, who also play in a girls league on Sunday and welcomed the opportunity for some five-a-side development games on Saturdays.

Blackpool and District Youth Football League action between Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds Under-8s and St Annes Falcons Pictures: B&DYFL

Wren Rovers are also finding their feet in only their second season of youth football, and two thriving clubs played out an entertaining match.

Reds’ manager Jonny Reeds told The Gazette: “We started the under-sevens last year and it has really grown. We’ve split into two teams at under-eights, with three new teams at under-sevens.

“The boys are listening to everything they are taught in training. It was a really good game.”

Falcons’ team boss Jack Little said: “We’re playing well. Some of the girls were playing in mixed teams on Saturdays but this five-a-side league really suits them. The club is growing and growing, with loads of teams.”

Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds Under-8s

Parents’ man of the match for the Reds was Alife-Jay Randle, while Bailey Beauchamp was the choice of the manager, who also mentioned the leadership of captain Reggie Reeds and the commanding defending of Luke Tomlinson. Byron Brade, Reggie Hall, Chad Hartley and Jamie Boardman impressed too.

Falcons did not name a player of the match, though Lily Little did well in goal.

FY Academy stayed top of the Under-18 league and continued their winning run, 7-0 at home to Clifton Rangers.

Scorers were Elliott Collins, Sacha Kosogorin, Yash Pasi and a brace each for Rupert Twitchett and Dan Valentine.

St Annes Falcons Under-9s

Reuban Williams scored four and Kaleb Deans three in Staining’s 8-1 win over BJFF Phantoms.

Wyre JFC beat South Shore Youth 6-1 as Ben Hall scored three and Joshua Samuels two.

