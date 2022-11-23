Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week: CN Sports Seasiders v Clifton Rangers Hornets
The Under-10 players from our latest Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week between CN Seasiders and Clifton Rangers Hornets have mostly represented their club for a few years …. but there's something new this season.
The Seasiders are a new team at CN, formed from their Tangerines and Blues sides, while the Hornets are newcomers to the B&DYFL, having played in the Poulton and District Primary League.
They provided a cracking top-tier contest on Saturday morning and Seasiders boss Chris Nay said: “We are both footballing teams, who play the right way, pass nicely and try to be creative.”
Most Popular
Hornets manager Mick Horsfall agreed, adding: “It’s always a good game against CN Sports. We are consistently inconsistent but there’s a lot of potential in the team.”
CN Sports was formed in 2019 and has progressed at pace despite the pandemic, now operating nine teams.
Mick said of Clifton’s development: “Most of them have been together since they were six. It’s a long-term project and this season is a change and a challenge.”
Harry Gargate and Zachary Boardman shared the player of the match honours for CN. Harry excelled in defence, while Zachary played with great energy up and down the field.
Mick couldn’t single out any Hornets players and said: “Usually a couple shine but they were just spot on as a team.”
South Shore Youth won their first game in the Under-18 competition, 6-1 against Staining. Billy Etheridge and J’Quan Richards grabbed two each, with James Graham and Benji Jenkinson also on target and Kaleb Deans replying.
FY Academy kept up their 100 per cent record with an 8-1 win over BJFF Phantoms as Alfie Wilkinson, Theo Cunliffe, Rupert Twitchett, Sammy Steadman, Dan Valentine, Yash Passi and Ashton Taylor shared the goals.
Thornton Cleveleys Blacks edged out Bispham JFF Blades Blues 2-1 to go second with goals from Archie Lang and Lewis Hargreaves.
Lytham JFC beat Wyre JFC 3-1 as Liam Sinclair, Cam Palmer and Oliver Heywood scored, while James Perry, Nat Topping, Ruben Perry, Harrison Hill and Alex Swift found the net in Bispham JFF Predators’ 5-2 win at Clifton Rangers.