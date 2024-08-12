Winning start to season pleases AFC Fylde head coach
Nick Haughton’s hat-trick gave the Coasters three points at Mill Farm against last season’s beaten play-off finalists.
Having taken the lead, Beech’s players found themselves behind to Owen Evans’ own goal and Jack Stevens’ effort.
Haughton levelled early in the second half, moments before Moors were reduced to 10 men when Joss Labadie was dismissed for two bookings.
Fylde then made the most of their man advantage as Haughton fired home the winner with seven minutes of normal time remaining.
Speaking to Coasters TV afterwards, Beech said: “I’m delighted with the three points, obviously you want to try and set off well and it was up to us to turn the point into three points.
“Solihull are a good team, we had to work very hard as they have a lovely process.
“Solihull had good passages of play and they scored a really good goal.
“We were frustrated. It was a hot day and the way Solihull play, we couldn’t be off the leash and jump press them, as how they are off the ball.
“We came up with a different version of it in the second half and it helped, then there’s more turnovers of the ball and we’re attacking with more intent.
“Nick’s last goal is good enough to win any game, it was deserved.
“I had to try and activate the way that we play. Nick works really hard, he scored 16 goals in 31 games for me last season and he’s started with three this season.”