AFC Fylde boss ready for the challenge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Coasters welcome Solihull Moors to Mill Farm (3pm) as they look to build on last season’s 18th position in their first year back among non-league’s top-flight clubs.
Speaking to the club website, Beech said: “I’m feeling the emotions of every manager ahead of the opening day.
“I’m excited and apprehensive but it’ll be good to get going again and feel the connection with the supporters once again.
“The club is in a good place and, whilst there’s still some bricks that need filling in, we’re building really nicely and we’re close to where we want to be.”
Fylde couldn’t have asked for a much more difficult start on paper, facing last season’s beaten play-off finalists and FA Trophy runners-up.
Boss Andy Whing has assembled a squad which contains former Coasters in Alex Whitmore and Jordan Tunnicliffe.
The latter joined Moors this week after leaving Wrexham at the end of last season.
“We know how good of a side they are,” Beech added.
“We know the quality they have and Andy has built a really good team with good signings.
“They’ve got a familiar face with our old skipper (Whitmore) and he’s a great lad, so we know the quality they have.
“I’ve been there a few times and it’s a clean, well-run club and we know they’ll be wanting to get off to a good start this weekend.
“We know we have to apply ourselves and, if we do that, then we stand ourselves in good stead.”