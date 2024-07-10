AFC Fylde start 2024/25 season at home
Chris Beech’s players open with a home game as they look to better last season’s 18th place on their return to non-league’s top flight.
They start by welcoming Solihull Moors, who lost last season’s play-off final to Bromley on penalties, to Mill Farm on August 10.
September brings matches against Yeovil Town and Tamworth, last season’s National League South and North champions respectively.
The same month also sees the Coasters at Forest Green Rovers, who are looking for an immediate return to the EFL after relegation.
Sutton United, who also dropped out of League Two last season, host Fylde at the end of November.
Boxing Day brings a home game with Rochdale before 2025 starts with a trip to FC Halifax Town.
Those matches are reversed at Easter, as Fylde host Halifax on Good Friday and travel to Rochdale the following Monday.
Having started at home against a promotion hopeful from 2023/24, Fylde end the season in the same fashion by hosting a Barnet team which finished second last time out.
Fylde’s fixtures in full are as follows:
August
10 Solihull Moors H
17 Eastleigh A
20 Oldham Athletic A
24 Maidenhead United H
26 Wealdstone A
31 Southend United H
September
7 Yeovil Town H
10 Forest Green Rovers A
14 York City A
21 Woking H
24 Tamworth H
28 Barnet A
October
5 Aldershot Town H
19 Dagenham & Redbridge A
22 Boston United A
26 Altrincham H
November
9 Gateshead H
16 Braintree Town A
23 Ebbsfleet United H
26 Hartlepool United A
30 Sutton United A
December
14 Eastleigh H
21 Solihull Moors A
26 Rochdale H
January
1 FC Halifax Town A
11 Sutton United H
14 Oldham Athletic H
18 Maidenhead United A
25 Wealdstone H
February
1 Southend United A
8 Aldershot Town A
15 Dagenham & Redbridge H
18 Boston United H
22 Altrincham A
March
1 Gateshead A
4 Hartlepool United H
8 Braintree Town H
15 Ebbsfleet United A
22 Forest Green Rovers H
29 Yeovil Town A
April
5 York City H
12 Woking A
18 FC Halifax Town H
21 Rochdale A
26 Tamworth A
May
5 Barnet H