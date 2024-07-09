Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers forward Charlie Jolley has become AFC Fylde’s latest summer signing.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal and made his first appearance in last Friday’s pre-season friendly at Lancaster City.

Having come through Wigan’s youth system, Jolley played six first-team games before joining Tranmere in January 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He scored eight times in 44 appearances for the club, having overcome a knee injury which kept him out of the 2022/23 campaign, before being released at the end of last season.

AFC Fylde's new signing Charlie Jolley began his career with Wigan Athletic Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jolley told Fylde’s website: “Coming here, seeing the facilities, the stadium and the training ground, it’s exciting and hopefully we can pick up some good form this season on the pitch.

“As an attacker, I obviously want to score goals and bring some good energy to the top end of the pitch. I want to create chances, be high energy and a nightmare to play against.

“I need to play games and this, hopefully, is going to be the right time for me. I’m at a good, progressive club, I’ve played with a few lads here before so I know what they are about and, when I spoke to them, they only spoke highly of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited and I want to play a good amount of games consistently and score a good amount of goals.”

Fylde head coach Chris Beech added: “I am really pleased we have recruited Charlie to help bolster our attack at AFC Fylde.

“With exciting times ahead for the football club, it’s vital we support the development of our current squad with player acquisitions that bring individual skill sets, as well as enhancing our philosophy and representing the AFC Fylde DNA.

“Charlie agreeing and committing to the club shows that we are on the right path – he will add high energy to the squad and his style of play suits the type of football we are aiming to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His instincts, movement and techniques will add further ability to our attacking options and our overall team performance.”