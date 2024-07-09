AFC Fylde sign former Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers forward

By Gavin Browne
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Former Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers forward Charlie Jolley has become AFC Fylde’s latest summer signing.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal and made his first appearance in last Friday’s pre-season friendly at Lancaster City.

Having come through Wigan’s youth system, Jolley played six first-team games before joining Tranmere in January 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scored eight times in 44 appearances for the club, having overcome a knee injury which kept him out of the 2022/23 campaign, before being released at the end of last season.

AFC Fylde's new signing Charlie Jolley began his career with Wigan Athletic Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesAFC Fylde's new signing Charlie Jolley began his career with Wigan Athletic Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
AFC Fylde's new signing Charlie Jolley began his career with Wigan Athletic Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Read More
AFC Fylde youngster pens new contract

Jolley told Fylde’s website: “Coming here, seeing the facilities, the stadium and the training ground, it’s exciting and hopefully we can pick up some good form this season on the pitch.

“As an attacker, I obviously want to score goals and bring some good energy to the top end of the pitch. I want to create chances, be high energy and a nightmare to play against.

“I need to play games and this, hopefully, is going to be the right time for me. I’m at a good, progressive club, I’ve played with a few lads here before so I know what they are about and, when I spoke to them, they only spoke highly of it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m excited and I want to play a good amount of games consistently and score a good amount of goals.”

Fylde head coach Chris Beech added: “I am really pleased we have recruited Charlie to help bolster our attack at AFC Fylde.

“With exciting times ahead for the football club, it’s vital we support the development of our current squad with player acquisitions that bring individual skill sets, as well as enhancing our philosophy and representing the AFC Fylde DNA.

“Charlie agreeing and committing to the club shows that we are on the right path – he will add high energy to the squad and his style of play suits the type of football we are aiming to achieve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“His instincts, movement and techniques will add further ability to our attacking options and our overall team performance.”

Fylde are also set to find out their 2024/25 schedule when the fixtures are released on Wednesday.

Related topics:AFC FyldeWigan AthleticTranmere RoversLancaster CityChris Beech