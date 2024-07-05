AFC Fylde youngster pens new contract
The 18-year-old’s deal, which includes an option for a further 12 months, comes after he broke into the first team last season with seven goals in 26 league appearances.
He told Fylde’s website: “I’m buzzing to be signing until 2026 and I can’t wait to get going.
“The head coach (Chris Beech) has helped me settle in a lot. He really wanted to keep me here for the next two years of my contract, so I’m over the moon to be signing again.
“I had a few great memories last season but my favourite was definitely Rochdale on New Year’s Day, scoring the two goals on my first professional start is a day I’ll never forget.
“Hopefully next season, we can push on again and I can score a lot of goals.”
Ormerod was already under contract for 2024/25 but his new, longer deal pleased head coach Chris Beech.
He added: “Danny signing a contract extension here at AFC Fylde is a brilliant moment for everyone associated with the club.
“Danny has worked extremely hard making a significant impact, scoring seven league goals since making his debut at Bromley back in November.
“His recent goalscoring exploits have been there for all to see and it’s a new contract that he no doubt deserves for all of his hard work and endeavour while supporting his team-mates.
“I am really pleased Danny, with his family’s support, chose us to further his development, while he has many eyes casting a look at his football attributes.
“It fills me with pride to see him and his family decide that this is the best place for him at this stage of his career.
“Staying true, honest and hardworking will support his personal development while adding value to the team’s attacking options.
“With the emergence of Danny last season, along with Taelor O’Kane, and more recently Jack Morris putting pen to paper on a professional deal, it shows that the football club is developing a clear pathway for players to make the step up.
“I’d like to end by congratulating Danny once again and wish him the best of luck on the next stage of his footballing journey.”