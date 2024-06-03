Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AFC Fylde have signed Wigan Athletic’s Ethan Mitchell on a two-year contract, subject to FA approval.

The 21-year-old makes the journey back to Mill Farm, having joined the Coasters on a short-term loan in January before extending that stay until the end of the season a month later.

Mitchell made 18 appearances as Fylde escaped relegation from the National League’s top flight, scoring in their wins against Oldham Athletic and Gateshead.

His deal means he is set to stay on the Fylde coast until at least the summer of 2026.

Ethan Mitchell has signed for AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to finally get something over the line, leading back into the new season.

“I now want to focus on getting myself into the best shape I can.

“When I came here last season, I felt good; I really enjoyed my football.

“When the opportunity arose to come back, it was a decision I couldn’t really say no to.

“I really want to push on this year and make this season special.

“A few clubs were interested in me, but it was never a hard decision when Fylde showed their interest!”

Fylde head coach Chris Beech added: “It’s a statement signing, supported and backed by everyone at the club.

“Ethan and I have a great relationship and I thank him for having the faith in me to take him through the next stages of his career.

“I think that he has a lot of room to improve, he excelled out of position last season and was always a standout player.

“When I first signed Ethan, it was mainly to cover the centre-backs; we were on thin ice in that position.

“The player showed his class and adaptability to help the team out, he just loves to win the ball back.

“It’s a great signing for Fylde, it’s a massive building block in the right direction and I am over the moon that the deal has gone through.”

Fylde have also announced another pre-season friendly as they gear up for the 2024/25 National League campaign.

​The Coasters will head to National League North new boys Radcliffe, who finished 10 points clear at the top of the NPL Premier table this season.