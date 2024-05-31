Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central defender Emeka Obi has become the latest AFC Fylde player to agree a contract in staying at Mill Farm.

Obi has signed a one-year deal with the Coasters, who have an option for a further 12 months.

The 22-year-old was one of six players either offered a contract or in negotiations over a new deal when the club’s retained list was published a month ago.

He is the third of those half-dozen to sign on for next season, following in the footsteps of fellow defenders Bryce Hosannah and Harry Davis.

AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech and defender Emeka Obi Picture: AFC Fylde

Obi said: “I’m delighted to get it over the line and can’t wait for (the) upcoming season.”

He played 18 league games as Fylde finished 18th on their return to the National League top flight.

Head coach Chris Beech has challenged Obi to shine at both ends of the pitch next season.

He added: “Emeka has committed his future to the club, which is excellent news for AFC Fylde and the fans.

“Emeka understands, while I was pleased with this, we can still improve our defensive capabilities and mentality to improve our clean sheet record from last season.

“Emeka had to show great patience while we established a pattern to improve results and, with that, his professionalism was excellent, supporting his team-mates.

“With still untapped potential, Emeka understands there is a coming of age and I can see it in his eyes; he’s hungry for success and that time is now.

“This excites me as we approach a squad build for the 24/25 season.

“His physical presence, speed and strength, aligned with his technique, will provide great defensive attributes while also looking to dominate in both boxes, playing our fast, attacking football.

“We, as a team, improved greatly both reducing goals conceded and scoring more to win more often.

“I’m confident he will play a significant part in the 2024/25 season achieving that, while also improving the team’s capability to score more goals from attacking set plays which is another area he can excel in helping the team.”