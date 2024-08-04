Danny Ormerod’s 87th-minute equaliser ensured AFC Fylde ended their pre-season schedule with a draw at National League North outfit Radcliffe on Saturday.

Bryce Hosannah had put Fylde ahead but two goals in four minutes from Jamie Morgan saw Radcliffe in front prior to Taelor O’Kane levelling.

Josh Hancock’s low strike then saw Radcliffe in front again before Ormerod’s late leveller.

Radcliffe threatened early on as Rick Smith headed wide and Tom Walker’s effort was kept out by Coasters’ keeper Theo Richardson.

Danny Ormerod scores AFC Fylde's equaliser at Radcliffe Picture: Steve McLellan

At the other end, Joe Riley beat two men before seeing his 20-yarder superbly pushed away by Mateusz Hewelt.

Fylde went ahead on 31 minutes after Jon Ustabasi turned Scott Duxbury and found Hosannah.

He drove into an attacking position before seeing his left-footed strike deflect off a defender to beat Hewelt.

They went close to adding a second within two minutes, Harry Davis narrowly off target from Owen Evans’ free-kick.

Having made seven changes at half-time, Fylde came close again as Riley’s goalbound strike was cleared off the line.

Radcliffe levelled 10 minutes into the second half when Morgan turned in Walker’s cross from close range.

Four minutes later, Smith’s through ball sent Morgan one-on-one with Richardson before he slotted it under the keeper and into the corner.

One of Fylde’s substitutes, Nick Haughton, pounced on a Josh Roscoe error and ran clear on goal, only to be thwarted by Hewelt.

However, they equalised on 71 minutes as O’Kane collected possession 35 yards from goal.

He then ran at the defence and sidefooted an effort into the bottom corner of Hewelt’s net.

Radcliffe retook the lead with 15 minutes remaining of the match, Hancock firing home after Jake Thompson’s run.

There was still time for Fylde to level again late on, substitute goalkeeper Ewan Dodgson’s long punt finding Ormerod.

He coolly slotted beyond Hewelt to ensure honours were even ahead of Fylde’s season opener against Solihull Moors.

AFC Fylde: Richardson (Dodgson 84), Evans (McFayden 46), Davis, Long (Obi 46), Hosannah (Hailwood 46), Riley (McCullion 76), Whelan (O’Kane 46), Mitchell (Haughton 46) Brennan (Holder 76), Ustabasi (Morris 46), Jolley (Ormerod 46).