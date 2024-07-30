Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AFC Fylde secured their fourth win of pre-season and their second against EFL opposition with Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Barrow.

Owen Evans’ volley on 78 minutes proved the difference at Holker Street as Chris Beech’s men gave a very resolute display, withstanding persistent pressure from the League Two side.

Beech’s team have been beaten in only one of their six friendlies, also taking the scalp of League One Blackpool, and have shown encouraging signs all over the field ahead of their second season back in the National League.

AFC Fylde show their respects for all affected by the horrific Southport tragedy ahead of Tuesday's kick-off at Barrow Photo: STEVE MCLELLAN

The Cumbrians were very much on the front foot in the early stages, giving keeper Theo Richardson and the Coasters defence plenty to do.

Saves from former Blackpool striker Dom Telford and Theo Vassell kept Richardson busy before Beech’s men started to grow into the contest.

Charlie Jolley began ruffling up the Barrow defence and Nick Haughton became more of a threat, playing an inch-perfect pass over the home defence for Jon Ustabasi to run onto, though the forward fired wide of the far post.

The hosts came out strongly again for the second 45, the alert Richardson palming away a fierce 20-yard strike by Andy Dallas five minutes in.

Barrow continued to press and won repeated corners but the Coasters remained resilient in defence.

And it was Fylde who finally broke the deadlock as substitute Evans calmly volleyed past Wyll Stanway, having been picked out by Ustabasi's brilliant ball from the right.

The best chance of an equaliser fell to Ged Garner, who met a dangerous cross but could only direct the ball well over Richardson's bar at full stretch.

The Coasters withstood the hosts' pressure impressively and left Holker Street with plenty to smile about.

Midfielder Taelor O’Kane was one of six Fylde players who completed the full 90 minutes the day after he signed a new two-year contract. The Coasters' final friendly is at Radcliffe on Saturday.