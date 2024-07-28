AFC Fylde 3 Tranmere Rovers 3: Coasters are pegged back after taking command
Jon Ustabasi’s opener sent the Coasters ahead in the opening 15 minutes when he converted Charlie Jolley’s cross from close-range before Nick Haughton added a second close to half-time.
Joe Riley scored Fylde’s third shortly after the break, with Kristian Dennis’ brace and Cameron Norman levelling the score for Rovers in an entertaining second-half.
Head Coach Chris Beech handed goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom a start in goal after his arrival on loan from Brentford on Friday.
The Coasters were in front with just 15 minutes played. Jolley drove down the left, aiming a cross to the back post, with Ustabasi seeing his initial effort cleared off the line by Jack Bentley, before tapping in the rebound.
Fylde’s second came on the stroke of half-time. Danny Ormerod and Jolley linked up superbly for Danny to find Haughton on the right, who arrowed a powerful right-footed shot into Luke McGee’s bottom left-corner.
Their third came just a minute into the second half when Riley curled a right-footed effort from the edge of the box and found Joe Murphy’s bottom right-corner.
Nigel Adkins’ Wirral outfit pulled one back on 58 minutes when Dennis beat Winterbottom from inside the box.
The visitors then scored a second with 69 minutes on the clock, when Norman beat substitute Liam McFayden for pace, driving into the box from the right to slot under substitute keeper Theo Richardson.
And Tranmere’s equaliser came after 75 minutes, as Dennis profited from a deflection to steer in under past Richardson from six yards out.