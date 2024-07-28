AFC Fylde 3 Tranmere Rovers 3: Coasters are pegged back after taking command

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AFC Fylde were held to a 3-3 draw against Tranmere Rovers at Mill Farm on Saturday afternoon.

Jon Ustabasi’s opener sent the Coasters ahead in the opening 15 minutes when he converted Charlie Jolley’s cross from close-range before Nick Haughton added a second close to half-time.

Joe Riley scored Fylde’s third shortly after the break, with Kristian Dennis’ brace and Cameron Norman levelling the score for Rovers in an entertaining second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Coach Chris Beech handed goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom a start in goal after his arrival on loan from Brentford on Friday.

Nick Haughton fires in Fylde's second of the game (photo: Steve Mclellan/AFC Fylde)

The Coasters were in front with just 15 minutes played. Jolley drove down the left, aiming a cross to the back post, with Ustabasi seeing his initial effort cleared off the line by Jack Bentley, before tapping in the rebound.

Fylde’s second came on the stroke of half-time. Danny Ormerod and Jolley linked up superbly for Danny to find Haughton on the right, who arrowed a powerful right-footed shot into Luke McGee’s bottom left-corner.

Their third came just a minute into the second half when Riley curled a right-footed effort from the edge of the box and found Joe Murphy’s bottom right-corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Adkins’ Wirral outfit pulled one back on 58 minutes when Dennis beat Winterbottom from inside the box.

Jon Ustabasi trots away after scoring the opening goal (photo: Steve Mclellan/AFC Fylde)

The visitors then scored a second with 69 minutes on the clock, when Norman beat substitute Liam McFayden for pace, driving into the box from the right to slot under substitute keeper Theo Richardson.