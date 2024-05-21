Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thornton Cleveleys FC have been promoted to the North West Counties Football League for the first time in their history.

The NWCFL’s confirmation that their application to join had been successful completed an unforgettable week for the Gamble Road club.

It came after they were crowned West Lancashire League champions with an injury-time winner in their final game at Rossendale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will compete in the NWCFL’s First Division North in 2024/25 but, while TC’s promotion was not dependent on title glory, they had to pass an initial ground inspection in March.

​Chairman’s player of the year Antony Pearson receives his trophy at promoted Thornton Cleveleys FC’s awards night Photo: TCFC

There is still work to be done, including the installation of floodlights by September, but they can access Football Federation funding after promotion.

Chairman Steve Abbott told The Gazette: “We’ve had to do a lot of things already and some of the money can be recovered.

“It’s about putting together a structure which works on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll put football and business plans in place, working in a controlled manner. We are apprentices but we’re willing to learn our trade.”

The season begins on July 27 and the first matches TCFC will look out for on the fixture list will be the derbies against AFC Blackpool.

Promotion has justified the club’s move to Gamble Road two seasons ago.

Abbott added: “We were always limited by the lease at the other site (Bourne Way) and could not get funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have the freehold on this whole site and it’s easier to make long-term plans.”