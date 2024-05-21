Thornton Cleveleys complete the step up to the NWCFL
The NWCFL’s confirmation that their application to join had been successful completed an unforgettable week for the Gamble Road club.
It came after they were crowned West Lancashire League champions with an injury-time winner in their final game at Rossendale.
They will compete in the NWCFL’s First Division North in 2024/25 but, while TC’s promotion was not dependent on title glory, they had to pass an initial ground inspection in March.
There is still work to be done, including the installation of floodlights by September, but they can access Football Federation funding after promotion.
Chairman Steve Abbott told The Gazette: “We’ve had to do a lot of things already and some of the money can be recovered.
“It’s about putting together a structure which works on and off the field.
“We’ll put football and business plans in place, working in a controlled manner. We are apprentices but we’re willing to learn our trade.”
The season begins on July 27 and the first matches TCFC will look out for on the fixture list will be the derbies against AFC Blackpool.
Promotion has justified the club’s move to Gamble Road two seasons ago.
Abbott added: “We were always limited by the lease at the other site (Bourne Way) and could not get funding.
“We have the freehold on this whole site and it’s easier to make long-term plans.”
A season in which the first team and reserves both won their leagues was celebrated at the club’s awards night, when Adam Sumner was named manager’s player of the year, while Antony Pearson was the chairman’s choice and Archie Lang got the players’ vote.