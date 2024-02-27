Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Gamble Road outfit have applied to climb into the North West Counties Football League next season as they continue to grow as a community club.

Chairman Steve Abbott told The Gazette: “We have 15 acres of land, our own clubhouse and things are moving with the application.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornton Cleveleys FC have applied to move up to the North West Counties Football League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a growing club with all the facilities for community use and we're working with all the relevant parties.

“The junior set-up is developing well, with girls' football and walking football too, and we have lads who have come through from the juniors into the senior set-up and are now managing teams. We now want to take senior football here to the next level.”

However, ground improvements are necessary if TCFC are to join Squires Gate and AFC Blackpool on the non-league pyramid.

Abbott added: “We have the support of the Football Foundation and are working really hard to access funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need an enclosed ground and a covered stand for the NWCFL and we need floodlights by September.

“We’ve done some jobs already and have fencing contractors on site this week because we need to be ready for an inspection at the end of March.”

TCFC stand second in the West Lancs Premier Division after Saturday's 2-1 home win over last season’s champions Burscough Richmond and are two points behind leaders CMB, though a top-five finish will suffice for the club to join the NWCFL .

Aaron Roskell, a former player who now coaches the reserves, added: “Anyone can apply to go up and you don't have to win the league, though there are criteria you need to meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We moved to our own ground from Bourne Way at the start of last season and we're in the right place to move up the pyramid.

“We have a big junior set-up from under-sixes through and three adult teams.”