It was a defeat in the capital for AFC Fylde as two goals in four minutes saw them beaten at Sutton United on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Ashley Nadesan and Will Davies proved the difference as Kevin Phillips’ side was unable to bounce back from the midweek defeat to Hartlepool United.

It was a strong first-half performance from the Coasters who, at times, were relentless in their pressure on the Sutton defence.

There was a moment of controversy on eight minutes when Danny Ormerod – having returned to Fylde from his loan spell at Chorley – bore down on goal.

He was then dragged to the floor by Sutton captain Tyler French, the defender escaping with a yellow card.

From the resulting free-kick, Nick Haughton sent an effort towards the top corner before it was stopped by a strong hand from Jack Sims.

With a quarter of an hour gone, Ormerod rose highest to meet Tyler Roberts’ cross but his header narrowly dropped the wrong side of the post.

Just before the half-hour mark, Coasters keeper Ben Winterbottom was called into action to deny Jeremy Sivi after he had got in behind Max Bardell.

Haughton went close again before half-time, seeing another free-kick tipped over by Sims as both sides went into the interval with the game goalless.

The second half started in brisk fashion as there were chances within the opening five minutes for Haughton and Ethan Mitchell, both of whom saw their efforts blocked.

However, midway through the period, Sutton opened the scoring as Nadesan found the far corner with a half-volley.

Moments later, the home side scored their second as Nadesan squared the ball for Davies to find the net and double Sutton’s advantage.

Winterbottom also made a good save to prevent a third, as he got down well to deny Josh Coley with 10 minutes remaining.

Sutton United: Sims, French, Muller, Sivi (De Silva 74), Topalloj, Coley (Boateng 84), Barbrook, Odelusi, Nadesan (Ransom 74), Davies, Wadham. Subs not used: Arnold, Okoli, Vaz, Waller.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Evans (Ustabasi 64), Obi, Whelan, Bardell, Mitchell, O’Kane, McFayden, Haughton, Roberts, Ormerod (Jolley 64). Subs not used: Richardson, Gamble, Long, Zanzala, Riley.