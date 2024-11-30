AFC Fylde head to Sutton United this afternoon with head coach Kevin Phillips reiterating that they have plenty of time to improve their league position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coasters aim to avoid a hat-trick of consecutive away defeats following their losses at Braintree Town and Hartlepool United.

Three points from the last 12 leave Phillips’ players third-bottom of the National League table, though they are only five adrift of Southend United in 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Tuesday’s game at Hartlepool, Phillips told the club’s media team: “At the minute, everything’s challenging in terms of when you’re bottom four, you don’t get the decisions.

AFC Fylde head coach Kevin Phillips Picture: AFC Fylde

“I’ve been there, I’ve experienced it, but what we have to do is stick together, keep believing.

“I thought we played some good stuff, we moved the ball really well, and what really pleased me is we didn’t resort to just lumping it.

“The pleasing thing is they kept going right to the very end and maybe, on another night, it could have been a different story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a long way to go. We’ve shown we’re a match for anyone in this league and we’ve seen that so far but what we do need to do, when we do get our chances, we have to be clinical.

“Our concentration levels have to be spot-on throughout 90-plus minutes because whatever level you play at, you switch off for a second and you get punished.”

Fylde have also confirmed that their match at Maidenhead United will kick off at a later time.

The game on January 18 has been chosen for coverage by DAZN, meaning a 5.30pm start instead.