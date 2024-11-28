Kevin Phillips said there were feelings of frustration after AFC Fylde suffered a third National League defeat in four on Tuesday night.

Goals in the last 20 minutes from Tom Parkes and Gary Madine saw the Coasters beaten 2-0 at Hartlepool United.

Both teams had goals disallowed for offside in the first half and Fylde sub Max Bardell had an effort ruled out for a foul following Parkes’ opener.

The loss left Fylde third-bottom of the table as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Sutton United.

“I didn’t think there was an awful lot in the game to be honest,” Fylde’s head coach said afterwards.

“I said to them we didn’t get much of the rub of the green, the ref has made some really poor decisions that’s affected us and it could have been a different story.

“At any level, if you switch off from set plays and you don’t do your job, you get punished.

“I said to them before the game, when we showed them the set plays, ‘Make sure you concentrate because these can be the difference between winning the game and losing the game.’

“Unfortunately, tonight, it’s cost us the game. Apart from that, I thought we had some really good periods in the game.

“Second half, we dominated most of the possession and got in some really good areas but, when we’re looking for that little bit of quality, we just lacked a little bit.

“If the ref doesn’t give a foul on Nick (Haughton) – it’s never a foul, I’ve seen it back – and the goal stands, then it’s a different story.”