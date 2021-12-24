Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood Town squad's work ethic isn't in doubt
Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey can’t fault the application of his side as they go into their Boxing Day clash with Shrewsbury Town unbeaten in three games.
Wins against Bolton Wanderers and Gillingham were followed by a draw with Morecambe last weekend.
It is another game against a side near the bottom of the League One table but Crainey feels the opposition’s league position is irrelevant.
He said: “Christmas is always a busy period but we’ll get rested up and ready to go on.
Boxing Day against Shrewsbury, and if we play like we did against Morecambe, hopefully we can get the three points.
“We treat every game the same regardless of where the teams we are playing against are in the table.
“I keep coming back to the application of the group. It’s been really, really positive and I can’t ask for any more.
“If they keep doing that, we will win games of football and hopefully that will be on Boxing Day.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here