Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood Town squad's work ethic isn't in doubt

Wins against Bolton Wanderers and Gillingham were followed by a draw with Morecambe last weekend.

It is another game against a side near the bottom of the League One table but Crainey feels the opposition’s league position is irrelevant.

He said: “Christmas is always a busy period but we’ll get rested up and ready to go on.

Fleetwood Town drew at Morecambe last time out Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Boxing Day against Shrewsbury, and if we play like we did against Morecambe, hopefully we can get the three points.

“We treat every game the same regardless of where the teams we are playing against are in the table.

“I keep coming back to the application of the group. It’s been really, really positive and I can’t ask for any more.

“If they keep doing that, we will win games of football and hopefully that will be on Boxing Day.”