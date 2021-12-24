Stephen Crainey didn't have to think twice about Fleetwood Town job offer

Crainey will be head coach until the end of the season, having had a pair of wins, draws and defeats in six games across all competitions during a spell in interim charge.

Town are unbeaten in their last three and have kept clean sheets in two of those.

Crainey had stepped up from his role as U23 boss after the departure of Simon Grayson and has the chance to prove he is up to the task for the rest of the season and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

It poses different problems to life as a youth team coach but it is a situation Crainey is relishing.

He said: “I’m pleased that the chairman (Andy Pilley) has put his faith in me.

“I’ve enjoyed this initial phase where he has had me in temporary charge but for him to give me until the end of the season, I’m really pleased.

“I’m delighted and hopefully we can win a few games, starting on Boxing Day.

“It was a short conversation. He just said he was pleased with the initial response I’ve had as interim and he wants to give me the opportunity to lead the group until the end of the season.

“I’ve bitten his hand off, really. It was a no-brainer.

“I’m grateful to him for giving me the opportunity and hopefully I can repay him with some victories.

“In U23s football it is more a development side and trying to get them into winning habits in training and in games – but this is real now, there are jobs and livelihoods at stake.

“It’s nice to have that pressure and I’m enjoying that pressure. Hopefully I can thrive on it moving forward.”

The January transfer window opens shortly with the Town squad being assessed.

However, Crainey does not yet know whether their EFL loan will be repaid and the transfer embargo lifted.

He said: “We’re coming up to the January transfer window, so we need to plan in that sense as well.

“We need to look at the squad and see what areas we need to strengthen in.

“It’s been a hectic two or three weeks but one I’ve really enjoyed.

“We’re having dialogue and assessing the squad. If something crops up that could potentially strengthen the squad then we will look at it.

“In the main, with the squad that we have, I’m really pleased with what we’ve got.

“If we can add to it then great, but if not, we go with what we’ve got.”