Fleetwood Town boss hopes to be given a headache

Town have been without numerous senior players for most of the season, relying on their younger crop to make up the numbers.

Midfielder Callum Camps made his return to the side as a late substitute in Town’s goalless draw with Morecambe last weekend.

Dan Batty will also give them a further option in midfield now that he is available again after suspension, while skipper Jordan Rossiter is not too far away from a return either.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Camps made his return for Fleetwood Town last weekend Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Neither Crainey nor his predecessor, Simon Grayson, have had the luxury of options when it has come to matchdays this season, with the side almost picking itself because of the lack of numbers.

Crainey, now in charge of Town until the end of the season, is hoping that soon changes and he can have difficult decisions to make.

He said: “It’s good to have Callum back.

“He is a good footballer who has been at the club for a couple of years now, so I’ve seen what he can do, not just in games but in training as well, so he’s a big bonus to get back.

“That was Dan Batty’s last game (of his suspension), so he’s going to be back for the Shrewsbury game.

“That’s what I want: a selection headache.

“I think Jordan Rossiter is not far from being on the grass, so hopefully sooner rather than later.

“I want as many selection problems as I can have, so the more people on the grass the better for me.”

Although the younger players were drafted in to make up the numbers, that hasn’t seemed the case recently with the way some have risen to the challenge.

Paddy Lane is one such player who has profited from others’ absences and has worked his way firmly into the first-team picture.

The youngster signed a new three-year deal with an option of a fourth recently, after catching the eye either from the bench or from the off.

Crainey knows the young players well, having coached them at U23 level, and feels their youth and relative inexperience will not hinder them.

With that in mind, there are no guarantees that senior players will get their places back once they are fit for selection.

Crainey added: “Not at all. Whoever is in the team playing at the moment, it’s their jersey to lose.

“That’s what I keep reiterating to the group and we will in the next few games.”