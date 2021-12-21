Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps was sidelined with fractured skull

The midfielder suffered the injury in the FA Cup defeat by Burton Albion early last month.

It has been a frustrating period for Camps, who burst on to the scene at Highbury following his summer switch from Rochdale last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Camps returned to action for Fleetwood at Morecambe on Saturday

A regular starter throughout his career, the 26-year-old found it tough to watch from the sidelines as the Cod Army struggled and he is keen to make an impression under caretaker boss Stephen Crainey.

Having made his comeback off the bench in Saturday’s goalless draw at Morecambe, Camps said: “This is the longest I’ve been out during a season.

“I fractured my skull against Burton and it’s been about six weeks or so, when I’ve not been in training but I’ve been in and around it.

“Since Crains came in, I have been eager to get going under him.”

As for the injury, he recalls: “It was one that came into the box and I ducked my head a tiny bit.

“It’s something that I have to get on with. You don’t get a knock to your head that often. Other than that, I have never really had one .

“I have to get on with it. I have the headband on and it should hopefully give me that extra support.”

Camps returns to a squad climbing the table after taking seven points from three games.

Camps is hoping to be involved when Shrewsbury Town, who are below 19th-placed Fleetwood on goal difference, visit Highbury on Boxing Day.

He added: “If we can get three points against the teams in and around us it could be massive.

“When you come away from home, like on Saturday, then if you don’t win the game you have to make sure you don’t lose it.

“That could be a valuable point come the end of the season. The next game is on Boxing Day and we hope we can win it.

“We’ll get a few players back and, with the way the Crains has got them playing and pressing, there is a real feelgood factor around the club.

“Everyone is eager to get back, kick on and try to push forward for the rest of the season.

“The training is more intense every day. The lads will be right at it whoever we play – it doesn’t matter about the opposition.

“I just feel that the intensity in training has picked up a level and it’s showing in the games.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here.