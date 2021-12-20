Fleetwood Town have the right blend for a successful future says Stephen Crainey

As more senior players return to fitness, Crainey is relishing the selection problems he will face as the young players stake their claim.

Town's starting line-up in Saturday's goalless draw at Morecambe included five under-21s, with five more among the substitutes.

Cian Hayes picked up plenty of plaudits for his display at Morecambe

It was Cian Hayes who grabbed most of the plaudits at the Mazuma Stadium but Scot Crainey stressed that everybody putting on the shirt deserves the chance to showcase their talent.

He said: “In terms of the application of the team, it was absolutely brilliant on and off the ball.

"These lads have got top, top talent and they are showcasing themselves. They deserve to be in the team.

“It’s good selection headaches in terms of the senior players that we have got and the younger lads. We’ve got a good blend there and that bodes well for the future.

"Conor McLaughlin and Tom Clarke have been excellent since I took charge and long may that continue.

“As I keep reiterating, we have a really good blend of young players and senior players, and once we get things clicking we’ll win loads of games of football, I’m sure of it.”

“It's been really, really positive and I can't ask for any more. If they keep doing that we will win games of football and hopefully that will be against Shrewsbury Town on Boxing Day.”

As for Hayes, he was singled out for high praise by Morecambe defender Liam Gibson .

Only a last-ditch challenge from Morecambe skipper Anthony O’Connor denied the youngster in the first half, after which he also had a couple of efforts blocked as the Cod Army tried to break the deadlock.

Gibson’s role as the left-sided central defender in Morecambe’s back three meant he saw plenty of Hayes on Saturday - and he was impressed.

“He’s very sharp,” was the former Newcastle United man’s assessment. “We’ve been talking about it in the changing room. He was very good.

“I think he’s a bit of a defender’s nightmare but I think he will probably go on to big things if he carries that on.”