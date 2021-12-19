Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood Town looking up but we deserved to win at Morecambe

The point apiece lifted Town another place to 18th for Christmas, still two points clear of the Shrimps and League One’s bottom four.

A point at the Mazuma Stadium made it seven from the last three games under Crainey following the club’s 11-game winless run.

Stephen Crainey applauds the supporters after the draw at Morecambe

This was Town’s second clean sheet in three outings, having managed only one all season previously, and means Crainey’s side have conceded only once in three games since shipping five at Accrington Stanley.

Overall, things are looking up for Fleetwood, who next face another crunch clash on Boxing Day – Covid-19 permitting – at home to a Shrewsbury Town side below them on goal difference.

Crainey said: “With the effort the team put in, I thought we deserved the three points today.

“Certainly for a 20 or 25-minute spell at the start of the second half I thought we dominated the ball and just lacked that goal.

“It’s something that we can work on moving forward.

“I thought if we showed a little bit more composure in the final third we could have got two or three goals.

“When we are not firing in the final third and missing a couple of chances, we have to make sure we shut the door at the other end and I thought the back lads defended impeccably well.

“When you don’t win games of football ,you make sure you don’t lose them and that’s what we did.

“We keep moving forward, keep training the way we’re training, keep playing the way we’ve been playing and keep showing that application day in and day out, and things are definitely looking up for the football club.”