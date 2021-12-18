Morecambe 0 Fleetwood 0: Precious point continues Town climb away from danger zone

Morecambe started the game brightly and created the first chance of the game after just six minutes.

Ryan Cooney broke clear down the right and delivered a superb cross which Adam Phillips headed inches wide of Alex Cairns' goal from 12 yards out.

Harrison Biggins couldn't maintain his remarkable goalscoring run for Fleetwood at Morecambe

Three minutes later the Shrimps' top scorer Cole Stockton, who netted their last-gasp winner at Highbury last month, showed his threat with a volley from the edge of the box that was blocked by his own strike partner Jon Obika as it was heading for the Fleetwood goal.

After a shaky start, Fleetwood enjoyed a period of dominance with youngster Cian Hayes seeing a shot blocked by Anthony O'Connor.

Town's young stars came to the fore again as Shayden Morris was denied by an excellent save from Kyle Letheren after he was played in on goal by a superb Paddy Lane through-ball.

Fleetwood continued to cause problems, with Hayes becoming a growing influence.

However, Morecambe looked dangerous on the break, with Stockton curtling an effort inches over the bar from 20 yards after a swift break from the home side.

Stockton had the first chance of the second half, when he headed a right-wing cross from a good opening.

Fleetwood hit back again, with Ged Garner denied a tap-in from another excellent Hayes cross as O'Connor made a vital clearance.

As both teams pushed forward for a winner it was Morecambe who had the clearest opportunity when top scorer Stockton was played in on goal.

But a poor first touch took the. ball away from him and his final shot was well saved by Cairns.

Danny Andrew tested Letheren from a long-range free-kick with the final effort of the game four minutes into injury time but the keeper saved smartly low to his right to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Callum Camps came off the bench late on for his first league appearance since the start of November.

This draw maintained the two-point gap between the sides and lifted Town another place clear of the bottom four.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Johnson, McLaughlin, Clarke, Andrew, Matete, Morris (Conn-Clarke 73), Biggins (Camps 81), Lane, Hayes, Garner. Subs not used: Crellin, Edmondson, Clark, Doyle, Bird.

Morecambe: Letheren, McLaughlin, O'Connor, Delaney, Cooney, Leigh, Phillips (Wildig 76), McCalmont (Diaguraga 66), McLaughlin, Stockton, Obika (Ayunga 55). Subs not used. Andresson, Jones, Mensah, Gnahoua.

Referee: C Pollard.

Attendance: 4,016.