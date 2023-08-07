Coming just a few days after their NWCFL Premier Division draw, Gate were swept aside after conceding seven second-half goals.

The first half had seen chances at both ends as Charnock’s Jordan Darr was off target before having a header kept out by Gate keeper Nathan Pennington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Gate striker Kevin Spinelli had a shot routinely kept out and another blocked.

Squires Gate were well beaten by Charnock Richard in their FA Cup tie Picture: Ian Moore

The deadlock was broken on 51 minutes as Darr collected Nathan Nickeas’ pass and slid the ball past Pennington.

Six minutes later, he made it 2-0 with a header from Marcus Haydock’s cross.

Nickeas scored Charnock’s third goal on 64 minutes, taking a pass from Darr and netting just inside the upright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the first of three goals in eight minutes as Lewis Haydock made it 4-0 midway through the half, heading in from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was 5-0 on 71 minutes when Aaron Griffith glanced in a header from a free-kick.

Oliver Molloy, who scored in the midweek draw, netted the sixth before Mark Woods completed the rout in added time.

Gate will look to bounce back on Wednesday, when they travel to Litherland REMYCA in the Premier Division (7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also disappointment for AFC Blackpool on Saturday as they suffered a third loss in as many First Division North games.

Cyrus Rowe’s 85th-minute goal saw them beaten 1-0 by Shelley