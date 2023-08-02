Having lost against Pilkington on the opening day of the NWCFL Premier Division season, Gate ground out a solid point after being reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

Gate named an unchanged starting XI, although Gary Pett and new signing Liam Birchall were named on the bench.

The match started scrappily as both teams felt their way into proceedings.

Squires Gate drew their match with Charnock Richard on Tuesday Picture: Ian Moore

Joao Soares had Gate’s first sight of goal, only for his shot to be well blocked, before James Hughes blazed over a decent opportunity.

Gate keeper Nathan Pennington made a strong save at the other end but play switched upfield as Hughes again fired over after Ryan Riley had broken the offside trap.

Nevertheless, they went ahead on 22 minutes when a loose pass gifted the ball to Kevin Spinelli 35 yards from goal.

He did brilliantly to loft a shot over the keeper and into the net for his first Gate goal.

Charnock had a couple of decent opportunities, sending a header off target before Pennington was forced into a clever save at his near post.

It was Gate who had the last chance of the half, however, Riley winning the ball before finding James Boyd whose effort from a tight angle was blocked.

Their second half began badly as they were pegged back and saw a red card inside the first eight minutes.

Charnock levelled on 48 minutes, Jordan Darr doing brilliantly before his cross was converted from close range by Oliver Molloy.

Five minutes later, Soares was red-carded for a late, slightly reckless challenge as the ball became loose.

Charnock began to pile on the pressure, Pennington making a close-range stop before a header clipped the bar.

Darr sent an acrobatic attempt over as Gate managed to limit their visitors to efforts from distance.

The final chance came Gate’s way when, from a free-kick, Pett’s quick thinking saw the ball played through to Birchall.

He drove into the area but a slip at the vital moment meant his shot went wide of the near post.