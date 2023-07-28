Having already adopted the multi-ball system, the new guidelines – taking effect from August 4 – are aimed at increasing the amount of time the ball is in play.

Referees will adopt a similar approach to last year’s men’s World Cup and the current women’s World Cup, when added time is calculated more accurately in line with the major delays in a half.

Rather than adding on a nominal period of time for certain events, the exact time lost to goals and subsequent celebrations, substitutions, injuries and treatment time, penalties and red cards will now be added.

The EFL has announced new rules regarding additional time Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Players who require assessment on the pitch for a potential injury will now receive treatment off it​, except in certain circumstances.

These are when a goalkeeper is injured, a goalkeeper and an outfield player have collided and need attention, players from the same team have collided and need attention, a severe injury has occurred, a player is injured as the result of a physical offence for which the opponent is cautioned or sent off – provided the assessment/treatment is completed quickly – and where a penalty has been awarded and the injured player will be the taker.

Players will not be able to return to the field of play for at least 30 seconds if they require treatment off the pitch – and will not be able to return to the pitch if the ball is in their vicinity.

