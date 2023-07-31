Gate handed debuts to five players, while a further four new signings were on the bench.

They almost got off to the perfect start, James Hughes cutting inside and firing a shot against the woodwork inside the first minute.

Pilkington spurned an opportunity five minutes later before former Gate midfielder Chris Webster sent an effort off target.

Squires Gate were beaten by Pilkington in their opening game of the 2023/24 football season Picture: Ian Moore

At the other end, Gate debutant Joao Soares curled straight at the keeper, while a cross from Daniel Price-Jordan was volleyed wide by Hughes.

Soares, looking a threat in midfield, found Hughes but his powerful effort was tipped behind as half-time arrived with the game goalless.

Gate started the second half on the front foot, AJ Kandeke’s long throw finding Kevin Spinelli who turned his man but saw a shot well held.

James Boyd also had an effort deflected into the keeper’s arms before Gate fell behind on 57 minutes.

A Pilkington corner was initially cleared but a ball across goal was volleyed in clinically by Taylor Prescott at the near post.

Gate almost equalised instantly, Ryan Riley denied from close range, before they introduced three new faces in the form of Oli Orr, Scotty Adamson and Kyle Campbell.

Orr and Campbell linked up immediately, the former crossing and the latter volleying over acrobatically.

A penalty appeal was waved away after Soares went to ground, moments before Pilkington went 2-0 up on 71 minutes.

Having seen Kandeke penalised for a challenge, Gate failed to fully clear the free-kick and Jack Kelly found the bottom corner.

Soares’ shot was deflected narrowly over and Kandeke sent a curling effort just wide as Gate responded.

Another replacement, Jack Page, had an attempt cleared off the line before Orr came close with a header from a corner.

Despite Gate’s efforts, the ball would just not find the goal as Pilkington managed to see out the game.

Gate return to action on Tuesday evening with a home game against Charnock Richard.