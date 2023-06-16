Westwood made 220 appearances during two spells with the club, either side of moves to Lancaster City and Garstang.

He was named as captain by Gate boss Luke Evans in 2020 and led the team by example, picking up numerous individual awards along the way.

The centre-back was not only a solid and dependable defender, but a constant threat at the other end of the pitch.

Josh Westwood has departed Squires Gate Picture: Ian Moore

He scored 27 goals in all, topping the club’s scoring chart during the 2021/22 campaign for good measure.

Announcing his departure, Westwood said: “I’ve loved the past few years at Gate, working with Luke and the lads has been a pleasure.

“I just feel like now is the right time to take a step back from football. Some highlights certainly stick out, the FA Cup win against Macclesfield immediately comes to mind.

“I think I’ve scored more in the past two seasons than I had the previous 10 combined, so I’ll have to pass on the baton of goalscoring centre-half to someone else.

“I’ll be keeping up to date and getting down to some games though, so you’ve not got rid of me that easily.

“It’s a brilliant club with some incredible, hard-working volunteers who make it a family. I wish Gate all the best in the future.”

Evans added: “You don’t get many lads like Westy nowadays – loyal, committed and would run through brick walls for the club.

“He has been excellent in both boxes and this is definitely a blow for us as a team.

“Having said that, I completely understand his reasons for stepping back: he has just got married and feels the time is right, so we have to respect that.

“He was my captain and he led by performance every time he took to the pitch.

“Whenever he was out of the team, he showed the same passion as if he was playing.

“We wish Westy all the best and we will see him down at the ground very soon.”