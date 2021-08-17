Top county honour for manager Luke Evans after ensuring Squires Gate FC survived pandemic
Squires Gate FC manager Luke Evans has received a Red Rose Award from the Lancashire FA, acknowledging his work for the North West Counties League club over the past 18 months.
Anonymously nominated for “singlehandedly keeping Squires Gate going throughout the pandemic”, Evans was one of 16 winners of the awards which honour “ordinary people who have done extraordinary things”.
Besides all his duties as first-team manager, Evans negotiated sponsorship and commercial deals for the club during lockdown, installed sponsors’ boards, revamped the dressing rooms, ensured all Covid measures were in place and even deputised as groundsman.
Luke also served the community by running Easter and summer football camps for children, while also undertaking one-to-one coaching sessions with players.
The nomination concludes: “There is no doubt that without Luke’s massive contribution Squires Gate would not have survived the pandemic and we are all immensely proud and grateful for his magnificent efforts over the last 12 months.”
