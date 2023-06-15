Blackpool make their first signing of the summer as Charlton Athletic man arrives ahead of League One campaign

The 23-year-old will join the Seasiders following the expiration of his contract at Charlton Athletic, where he progressed through the Addicks' youth setup from the age of eight to go on and make over 100 first-team appearances.

A midfielder that continuously looks to unlock defences whilst having a keen eye for goal himself, Morgan becomes Neil Critchley's first signing of the summer as the Club continues with their preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

On signing for Blackpool, Albie Morgan said: “I’m delighted to be here and looking to the fresh start and new chapter in my career.

Blackpool's first signing of the summer Albie Morgan

“It’s been something that’s been rumbling on for a few weeks and once I’d spoken to Charlie Kirk, who has played here before and had nothing but good things to say, I knew I wanted to be here.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running quickly and contribute as much as possible as we look to have a successful season.”

Head Coach Neil Critchley said: “I’m pleased to welcome Albie to Blackpool, and am looking forward to working with him.

“Albie is now at the stage in his career where he is looking to push on and showcase his ability further, which is something we will look to help him with. At 23, he’s at a good age and he will help us play the football we want to play.

