Rose and Briege Lavelle have taken a 50 per cent stake in the NWCFL First Division North club, which begins its new season at Ilkley Town on Saturday.

They will operate alongside the existing ownership team of John and Elishar Westhead – the chairman and director of operations respectively – who retain a 50 per cent holding in the Mechanics.

A club statement said: “Under the ownership of John and Elishar Westhead, we have undergone significant renovations and investment.

l-r: The new AFC Blackpool ownership team of Brian Rose, Briege Lavelle, Elishar Westhead and John Westhead

“The opportunity to welcome Brian and Briege means we are moving forward into a new season in a better position than ever before.

“We look forward to sharing our exciting plans with you, of which the local community will be a huge part.”

Rose becomes the club’s director of sport, hoping to use his boxing experience in areas ranging from first and reserve team training sessions to engaging with sponsors.

Lavelle, who is the new managing director, said: “I am honoured to be part of this historic club and eager to implement the plans we have to move the club forward.

“John and Elishar have successfully worked to overcome the problems that the club has previously been faced with.

“We will now work to not only restore its former glory but create a new legacy to carry forward.

“I am proud to be part of this team and looking forward to working with them.”

John Westhead added: “I am delighted to be able to jointly announce this exciting development.

“To have the expertise, passion, desire and excellence that both Brian and Briege bring to this project is amazing.

“The club is very much on the up and there are many exciting developments coming soon, so keep watching out for those.

“When we took on this project, we always knew there would be challenges and setbacks and we have faced a fair few.

“We are very confident that AFC Blackpool will grow and develop immensely in the next few months and years.

“This club has a special place in my heart and I know it does for a lot of other people too.