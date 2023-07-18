News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Brian Rose wants to leave a lasting legacy

​Former Blackpool British boxing champion Brian Rose is hoping to put a smile on children’s faces this summer.
By Craig Salmon
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST

Under his company – Brian Rose Sports Education Limited – the ex-light middleweight ace will be running a number of summer camps, some of which will be in partnership with Active Blackpool and Blackpool Council.

The funded camps will take place at Stanley Park throughout the summer and all children who are eligible for free school meals will be able to take part.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The camps will run for three hours per day and will feature a range of boxing and sporting activities promoting fitness, emotional wellbeing and a positive mindset.

Brian Rose Photo: Kelvin StuttardBrian Rose Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Brian Rose Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

Children will also be provided with a free school lunch as part of the camps. It will run for six weeks from 24th July with the final camp taking place on 25th August.

Brian Rose Sports Education has also announced the launch of a Boxing and Fitness Summer Camp which will offer children the chance to participate in boxing and a wide range of other sports.

This will take place at AFC Blackpool for six weeks running from July 24 to August 25. Sessions will run from 9am-3pm or 9am-5pm.

Hide Ad

They are priced from £15 per day or £60 per week for the shorter session or £20 per day or £80 per week for the longer session.

Hide Ad

Sessions are suitable for those aged 5-12 years old and will feature a range of sporting activities alongside boxing and motivational talks covering topics such as nutrition, mental health, positive mindset and wellbeing.

Brian Rose said: “We founded Brian Rose Sports Education to give children across the Fylde Coast access to boxing and fitness sessions, as well as a holiday time childcare provision at an affordable cost in a safe environment.

"Boxing has been a huge part of my life and I wanted to ensure every child had access to this sport as well as a wide range of other fitness activities which are so important in a young person's development.”

Hide Ad

For further information please contact [email protected]

Related topics:BlackpoolFitnessBlackpool CouncilStanley Park