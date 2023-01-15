Luke Evans’ players lost 3-1 at Lower Breck in a game where they had led for much of the first half.

With Kieran Jones a new addition on the bench, Gate began swiftly and led with only seven minutes gone.

Dan Gray’s through ball found Callum Sandle, who kept his nerve to finish calmly into the bottom corner.

Squires Gate's Ryan Riley saw a late volley blocked in their defeat Picture: Ian Moore

Nathan Pennington made a routine save before a poor challenge on Sandle saw both teams square up to each other.

Nevertheless, Gate were still in front before the hosts levelled with half-time approaching.

A ball in from the left-hand side was converted by Thomas McNamara, giving them parity at the break.

Three minutes into the second half, Gate fell behind as Connor Rankin found the top corner with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

Theo Ball saw an effort held before Rankin scored his second midway through the half, finishing clinically past Pennington.

The Gate keeper made a series of saves as the half progressed but they were unable to find the net at the other end.

Defeat leaves Evans’ players 18th in the table, six points ahead of second-bottom Longridge Town who have five games in hand.

Gate return to action on Saturday when they host Wythenshawe Town in the Macron Cup (2pm).

Elsewhere, AFC Blackpool’s First Division North match against South Liverpool was postponed.

That sees them 12th in the division with a six-point buffer to the drop zone.