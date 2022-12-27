Squires Gate lost 3-1 at home to second-bottom Burscough in the Premier Division, having taken the lead in the opening seconds of the second half as Dan Gray converted Harrison Webster's corner.

There had been chances for both sides in the first half as Gate's Nathan Cliffe and Theo Ball were denied by the keeper. Xenon Bahula equalised in the 72nd minute and the visitors sealed victory with two goals in stoppage time, Edward Servuts' strike followed by a second from Behula.

Dan Gray put Squires Gate ahead against Burscough Picture: IAN MOORE

AFC Blackpool suffered a 7-1 defeat at Euxton Villa in First Division North, conceding six in the second half.

Mechs went to Chorley with a depleted squad and Dan Singleton made it 1-0 inside two minutes.

That's how it remained until half-time as Dan Hall clawed the ball off his line to deny the hosts a second, while at the other end Robbie Hulme had a fine chance to equalise.

However, the second half started just like the first, Singleton scoring in the opening moments with a shot which went under Hall. It was three on the hour as Michael Galliers' shot from the edge of the box took a huge deflection.

George Davies made it four on 68 minutes but AFC pulled one back five minutes later, Billy Dollin tapping home after Jacob Gregory’s shot rebounded off a post.