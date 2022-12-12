Though the cold weather at the end of last week played havoc with the fixture programme, AFC’s match went ahead and was the only one played in the NWCFL First Division North.

Looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to West Didsbury and Chorlton, it was AFC who had the perfect start as they led inside the opening quarter of an hour.

They caught their hosts on the break with Jacob Gregory taking full advantage, firing beyond home keeper Sam Blackiston.

AFC Blackpool's Jacob Gregory Picture: Adam Gee.

The hosts sought a leveller with Alfie Dean sending Harry Brown’s cross narrowly wide of Dan Hall’s goal.

Kevin Gonzalez also threatened for Ilkley before half-time arrived with AFC still a goal to the good.

They thought they had gone two up after the break, only for the officials to deem the ball hadn’t gone over the line.

Back came Ilkley with Hall making a fine reflex save to keep out another Gonzalez attempt.

The striker wasn’t to be denied as he levelled on 80 minutes, converting a loose ball.

There was one last sting in the tail as the game entered its third minute of added time.

AFC failed to deal with George Gomersall’s corner and the ball dropped to Gonzalez, who tapped home.

Defeat leaves the Mechanics 10th in the table with the halfway point of the season in sight.

They are due to be back in action at Bacup Borough on Wednesday (8pm), followed by a home game against Steeton on Saturday.

Squires Gate were unable to beat the freeze as their pitch failed a 9am inspection on Saturday, meaning the postponement of the Macron Cup tie against Wythenshawe Town.

As with AFC, Luke Evans’ players are scheduled to play on Wednesday when they host FC Isle of Man (8pm), followed by Saturday’s trip to Ashton Athletic (2pm).

It was also a free Saturday for AFC Fylde, whose National League North match at Kettering Town was called off 24 hours beforehand.