Ben Elliott settled matters on Tuesday evening, scoring the only goal of the contest with five minutes of normal time remaining.

It could have been a different scoreline but for some missed chances as the Mechanics put in a hard-fought performance on a bitterly cold night.

Manager Martin Baird made four changes to the team that drew with Daisy Hill, bringing in Conah Bishop, Maine Walder, Harry Whitham and Freddie Kenyon.

Ben Duffield missed a penalty for AFC Blackpool Picture: Adam Gee

AFC had an opportunity early on, Jacob Gregory denied by home keeper Andrew Jones, before the hosts sent two chances over the bar.

Gregory had another effort on 16 minutes, one he perhaps should have scored, as he broke through the defence and tapped the ball past the onrushing Jones – only for his effort to hit the post.

Eight minutes before half-time, Kenyon wriggled past a defender before being tripped inside the area for a penalty.

Ben Duffield stepped up to take it but his effort was well saved by Jones as half-time arrived with the game goalless.

West Didsbury and Chorlton came out the stronger team after the break with Bishop and Walder making fine blocks to deny them.

Just after the hour mark, Gregory had another chance when he was found by Kenyon’s pass but saw his shot saved.

The hosts piled on the pressure with 15 minutes left to play, forcing AFC keeper Dan Hall to make some saves; one of which he did well to flick over the bar.

Despite their best efforts, AFC conceded late on as a cross came in from the left and substitute Elliott tapped home to give the hosts victory.

Next up for AFC is Saturday’s league match at Ilkley Town (3pm).

Elsewhere, there was a 2-1 defeat for Squires Gate in their NWCFL Premier Division match at Congleton Town.

Nathan Cliffe had given Gate the lead after half an hour, only for George Sankey to equalise eight minutes later.

It remained level until just before the hour when Ryan Read scored what proved to be the winner.