Two weeks after their last match, Gate almost had the worst possible start as a cross deflected off Josh Westwood and onto the post inside the first minute.

Ryan Moore had Gate’s first effort of the game moments later, pouncing on a poor clearance from the keeper but seeing his effort deflected away for a corner.

Having seen Dan Gray booked for a foul, Gate were forced into a change after 34 minutes as Ryan Riley replaced the injured Chris Webster.

Squires Gate's Josh Westwood almost had a nightmare start to matters on Tuesday Picture: IAN MOORE

Bury had a penalty appeal waved away before Ben Wharton’s effort was tipped onto the bar by Gate keeper Nathan Pennington as half-time came with the match goalless.

However, they opened the scoring on 48 minutes when Pennington parried away the ball but Wharton tapped home despite Gate’s appeals for an offside flag.

Matty Gilboy shot wide for Bury a couple of minutes later before Pennington made another good stop from Kris Holt’s header.

Nathan Cliffe had a half-volley blocked for Gate, who saw Pennington make another excellent save to keep them only one goal adrift.

Gate’s best chance came on 87 minutes as Nathan Bartram drove out from the back and threaded an excellent ball in behind for Cliffe.

The forward curled an effort over the goalkeeper but was denied by the bar as Gate’s attention now turns to Boxing Day’s home match against Burscough.