Joe Strawn bags FOUR as Blackpool's development squad return to winning ways in emphatic fashion

Joe Strawn was the star of the show at Poolfoot Farm with FOUR goals, while Tayt Trusty and Brad Holmes also got themselves on the scoresheet.

Stalwart Nathan Pond, who returned to Fleetwood last year in a coaching capacity, was among the goals for the home side.

The comfortable win sees Stephen Dobbie’s side move up to first position in the Central League table, level on points with Bolton Wanderers.

The Seasiders, who lead on goal difference, still have a game in hand to play as well.

The two sides come up against one another in Blackpool’s next game when they make the trip to Lostock on Wednesday, January 11.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table having taken just one point from their three games.

Despite the first-team not being in action until next Monday, when they make the trip to Hull City on Boxing Day, no first-team players were in action this afternoon.

Holmes, meanwhile, returned to the fold after missing the defeat to Wrexham at the start of the month, which remains Blackpool’s only defeat of the season in the Central League.

Owen Moffat, who appeared to pick up an injury during that game against Wrexham after being subbed off at half-time, was missing from Blackpool’s squad against Fleetwood.

TEAM: Cunningham, Moore, Squires, Lankshear, Hughes, Nyame, Trusty, Mariette, Strawn, Lescott, Holmes