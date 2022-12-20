Big change in Blackpool's final predicted finish with Hull City, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic tipped for relegation scrap
Blackpool’s draw against Cardiff City at the weekend means they will spend Christmas in the bottom three.
It’s been a tough first half of the season for Michael Appleton’s men, who have only won six of their 23 games so far this term.
It leaves them 22nd in the Championship table, two points adrift of Hull City who are next up on Boxing Day.
The Tigers, who are now managed by Blackpool’s former managerial candidate Liam Rosenior, played out a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at the weekend.
According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are now predicted to be relegated – the first time that has happened this season.
The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in their current position of 22nd, just one point away from safety.
It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 50 points, a tally that is traditionally enough to secure your safety.
But that might not be the case this season, with both Hull and Wigan Athletic predicted to finish one point better off.
Should Blackpool reach 50 points, it will be 10 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.
According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 39 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.
Huddersfield are tipped to finish bottom where they will be joined by Rotherham in the bottom three.
Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…
FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table
Team Predicted Points
Burnley 86 (+34)
Sheffield United 84 (+30)
----------------------------------------
Watford 74 (+16)
Norwich City 71 (+12)
West Brom 68 (+13)
Millwall 68 (+6)
----------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 67 (+11)
Blackburn Rovers 67 (-4)
Swansea City 66 (+2)
Preston 65 (-1)
QPR 65 (-1)
Coventry City 64 (+2)
Luton Town 64 (+2)
Birmingham City 63 (+4)
Stoke City 61 (-4)
Reading 60 (-11)
Sunderland 60 (+1)
Bristol City 57 (-3)
Cardiff City 54 (-12)
Wigan 51 (-18)
Hull 51 (-24)
----------------------------------------
Blackpool 50 (-17)
Rotherham 49 (-19)
Huddersfield 45 (-19)