A Nathan Cliffe wonder-strike sealed Gate's second North West Counties League win in 11 days against struggling Isle of Man.

But this was far closer than Gate's 4-1 premier division success across the Irish Sea as the visitors staged a spirited fightback from 3-0 down at half-time.

Nathan Cliffe's winner was a thunderbolt from halfway Picture: IAN MOORE

Pascal Jungo stepped in for unavailable keeper Nathan Pennington, with Nathan Bartram and Ryan Moore the other changes to the side beaten by Northwich Victoria on Saturday.

The visitors made the brighter start before Gate hit their stride and Chris Webster rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike from distance on 19 minutes.

And it was Webster who opened the scoring two minutes later, heading into the bottom corner after a Nathan Cliffe corner was only half-cleared.

Cliffe was involved in Gate's second on 23 minutes, when Moore's low cross was bundled into the bottom corner and Dan Gray claimed the goal.

Gate's third on 38 minutes was surely their goal of the season, Cliffe firing a thunderous strike over the keeper and into the top corner from halfway.

With Jungo solid in goal on only his second appearance, Gate were good value for their interval lead.

But the visitors were intent on a fightback and gave themselves hope on 51 minutes, when Gate failed to clear and Stephen Whitley volleyed into the bottom corner.

Striker Callum Sandle dragged an effort wide and substitute Theo Ball sliced his shot after a strong run.

Isle of Man scored their second on 85 minutes, Charlie Higgins punishing Jungo's poor goal-kick.

However, Gate saw the game out and climb a place to 16th ahead of Saturday's trip to leaders Avro.

