Squires Gate 1 Congleton Town 1: Alex Welsh rescues point at death for 10-man Gate

Following Saturday’s impressive 4-1 win at FC Isle Of Man, Gate returned to home soil on Wednesday.

Isaac Abankwah replaced Dan Gray in the only change to the starting 11.

Gate's Nathan Pennington made the first save on 10 minutes, beating away a lob, then Nathan Cliffe fired straight at the Congleton keeper from the edge of the box.

Nathan Cliffe was again an influential forward for Squires Gate

The rest of the first half was mostly uneventful until Gate striker Theo Ball was sent off and manager Luke Evans booked as a foul by Congleton resulted in a tussle.

Even so, Gate made the brighter start to the second half, with Rowan Chambers and Callum Sandle both shooting wide. Congleton took the lead on 56 minutes, when Darren Chadwick sent Pennington the wrong way from the penalty spot following a foul by Nathan Bartram.

It could soon have been two but Ryan Riley cleared off the line, then Congleton's Tom Pope fired over at the back post. Cliffe met Ryan Moore's pass with a fine volley which was saved as Gate pressed for an equaliser.

It arrived in the first minute of added time, Welsh heading his first goal for the club from Cliffe's free-kick.

Gate remain 16th, with 29 points from 27 games, while Congleton stay eighth. Northwich Victoria, who are sixth, visit Gate tomorrow.