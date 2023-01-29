Having ended a nine-match winless run across all competitions with midweek Macron Cup success at Wythenshawe Town, Luke Evans’ players collected a first three points since beating Charnock Richard on November 9.

They enjoyed a dream start on Saturday, taking the lead inside three minutes.

The hosts failed to clear a set piece and Nathan Cliffe turned before firing home the loose ball.

Squires Gate's Ryan Moore scored their fourth goal Picture: Ian Moore

Gate were close to being pegged back, only for a goalline clearance to thwart Ste Whitley.

He wasn’t to be denied, however, as he collected the ball just inside his own half before chipping Gate keeper Nathan Pennington from the halfway line to level matters.

Back came Gate as they re-established their lead within seven minutes, Callum Sandle heading home.

Six minutes later, Gate broke the home team’s offside trap with an exchange of passes leading to Cliffe scoring his second.

The second half opened with Frank Jones twice going close for the hosts as they sought a way back into matters.

Gate were reduced to 10 men when Nathan Bartram was sent off late on but they secured victory as Ryan Moore netted in stoppage time.

Victory leaves Gate 16th in the division, half-a-dozen points clear of the relegation places.

They are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Congleton Town (8pm), the first of three consecutive home matches.

AFC Blackpool had a weekend off in the First Division North, where they sit 11th in the table.

