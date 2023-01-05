They had the worst possible start, falling behind inside two minutes as Thomas Kilifin scored after his initial effort was saved by Nathan Pennington.

Gate responded with James Boyd having a couple of half-chances before top scorer Nathan Cliffe picked up an ankle injury, seeing him replaced by Sandle.

The visitors saw Brandon Croskell-Robinson fire over from close range but it was Gate who had further opportunities.

Squires Gate's Theo Ball Picture: Ian Moore

Ryan Riley sliced one effort well over and saw a cross hit the woodwork, Boyd was denied by the keeper and Josh Westwood’s header was cleared off the line.

Trailing at the break, Gate saw Sandle’s second-half attempt tipped away for a corner, from which Ryan Moore volleyed just wide.

Ball was also off target before they levelled on the hour, Sandle tapping home after the keeper dropped Moore’s cross.

At the other end, Pennington made a smart double save before Gate went ahead on 70 minutes.

Ball did brilliantly down the left before cutting into the area, beating two more men and firing into the bottom corner.

Kendal levelled nine minutes later as Kilifin found the top corner, after which Chris Webster was sinbinned; seemingly for arguing Gate should have had a free-kick in the build-up to the equaliser.

Gate came closest to a winner as, on 82 minutes, Ball found Sandle whose shot struck the post and rebounded into the keeper’s arms.

