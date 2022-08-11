Squires Gate 3 Irlam 3: First point of the season picked up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gate boss Luke Evans made two changes from their FA Cup loss to Northwich Victoria, James Boyd and Nathan Cliffe replacing Isaac Abankwah and Gary Pett.

Irlam sent an early attempt off target before taking the lead on 19 minutes when Liam Pollitt fired into the top corner.

Theo Ball had a low effort well held and Nathan Cliffe’s powerful attempt flew wide but Gate levelled on 27 minutes.

Squires Gate boss Luke Evans saw his team draw with Irlam Picture: Ian Moore

Cliffe was involved again, his strike parried into the path of Boyd who finished calmly.

Eight minutes later, Irlam retook the lead as Demario Brown-Sterling broke in behind and found the bottom corner with a clinical finish.

Gate should have equalised a minute later but Ball shot straight at the keeper, who saved with his feet.

They did so on 43 minutes, Ball finding James Hughes who took a touch and fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner to make it 2-2 at half-time.

However, they made the worst possible start to the second half as Pollitt bundled in his second goal on 48 minutes.

Again, Gate fought back and levelled eight minutes later as Cliffe fired a powerful strike into the bottom corner, via a slight deflection.

Ryan Riley volleyed wide before both teams went close again late on.

Gate keeper Nathan Pennington made an excellent save and Cliffe saw an effort tipped behind as honours ended even.