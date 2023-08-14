Squires Gate showed great character and fight to earn a draw in their latest NWCFL Premier Division match last weekend.

After successive away defeats, Gate returned to The Brian Addison Stadium on Saturday but had nine players missing.

Manager Luke Evans handed full debuts to Regan Crossley and Charlie Wallace, while Rowan Chambers took the captain’s armband with James Boyd suspended.

Gate keeper Nathan Pennington had tipped away a corner and Crossley also made a vital challenge before Heys led on 19 minutes.

Squires Gate drew against Prestwich Heys last weekend Picture: Ian Moore

A throw-in from the left-hand side found Jack Coop on the edge of the box, where he did brilliantly to spin and fire an effort into the top corner.

Gate found an equaliser five minutes later through Ryan Riley, who drilled an excellent strike into the far corner after AJ Kandeke had picked out Kevin Spinelli.

Heys twice went close to retaking the lead before half-time, Coop’s free-kick clipping the post and Crossley clearing off the line to ensure it stayed 1-1.

They went ahead again, however, on 51 minutes as Coop’s ball was cleverly steered in by Tyler James.

An offside flag ruled out Riley’s header five minutes later before Gate levelled for the second time on 64 minutes.

A clever ball in behind by Crossley allowed Kyle Campbell to collect before firing in a powerful, low strike through the keeper’s legs.

Both teams had one more sight of goal in the search for a winner, Coop slicing well over for Heys before a Gate free-kick brought a goalmouth scramble with a couple of efforts blocked.

Heys were reduced to 10 men late on when a soft foul by Chambers resulted in a bit of pushing and shoving between both sides.

Greg Daniels went in on Kandeke a bit too hard for the referee’s liking and was dismissed just before the final whistle.

It meant a point apiece with Gate due to be back in action on Tuesday night when they make the trip to Colne (7.45pm).