Squires Gate 1 Garforth Town 1 (Garforth win 4-3 on penalties): Penalty shootout ends FA Vase campaign

Following Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over AFC Liverpool, Luke Evans made four changes, bringing back Jacob Ridings, Ryan Riley, Alex Welsh and Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid.

The visitors had the first chances with a couple of efforts failing to test Mike Hale, followed by James Burgess sending an acrobatic attempt off target.

Gate weathered the storm and went close to an opening goal on 19 minutes when James Boyd’s excellent turn and pass found Ridings, who fired wide from a difficult angle.

Squires Gate lost on penalties at the weekend Picture: Ian Moore

Sope Awe headed straight at Garforth keeper Toby Wells from Isaac Abankwah’s cross before Boyd came close to finding Dean Ing.

The lively Burgess volleyed narrowly over from distance before Hale held a tame effort as the first half ended goalless.

Gate started the second half strongly with Ridings fouled on the edge of the area but Riley’s free-kick went over.

Ridings then showed great pace and control to get behind the defence but his effort was well kept out by Wells before Riley sent the rebound over.

Mekkaoui-Abouzaid sent an effort narrowly off target before Gate brought on Kieran Feeney and Max Rogers.

Feeney saw a volley well saved by Wells but, on 81 minutes, he threaded a ball through for Ing to slot home.

Chris Webster hit the woodwork for Gate on 89 minutes but, in added time, they conceded when Sam Denton headed home to force penalties.

Both sides scored their first three before Webster missed, and after Garforth netted a fourth, Josh Westwood saw his spot-kick saved as Gate were beaten.

Squires Gate: Hale, Ridings, Riley, Welsh, Abankwah, Westwood, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Webster, Awe, Ing, Boyd. Subs:Burgess, Garrett, Rogers, Bartram, Feeney, Iley, Holden.