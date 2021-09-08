Squires Gate 4 AFC Liverpool 1: Two more goals for Dean Ing as Gate keep on moving up

With matches coming thick and fast, Luke Evans made six changes to the side which progressed to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup last weekend with victory over North Shields.

Mike Hale returned in goal, with Nathan Bartram, Max Rogers, Jake Higham, Josh Pollard and new signing Sope Awe all coming into the starting line-up.

Squires Gate celebrate another goal against AFC Liverpool

The visitors looked to continue their impressive start to the season and began on the front foot.

And they went close twice in the opening three minutes, forcing Hale to tip a goal-bound effort round the far post and then heading just wide from the resulting corner.

Gate weathered the storm and took the lead on 16 minutes. Josh Pollard fired an excellent corner into the box and a Liverpool defender headed into his own goal under pressure.

End to end action followed, with AFC Liverpool nearly hitting back only for Hale to save their striker’s volley.

Ing then headed home at the other end only to discover that Higham had been flagged offside before crossing.

Chris Webster smacked the bar after a smart cut-back from Higham, then Rogers’ fierce drive flew just wide after a slick Gate counter-attack.

Gate doubled their lead right on half-time, when Pollard’s pinpoint free-kick was headed clinically home by Awe at the back-post for a goal on his full debut.

The home side carried on where they had left off after the break, scoring again on 47 minutes.

James Boyd drove forward before Awe teed-up Ing to smash the ball past the keeper from just inside the box.

Gate were in control and had a penalty shout waved away when substitute Jacob Ridings appeared to be tripped.

Evans’ men grabbed a fourth goal on 75 minutes, though, as Ing scored his sixth in four games, striking accurately into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

The visitors showed good spirit throughout and were rewarded with a consolation goal deep into added time.

Phil Heron bundled the ball home despite Higham’s best efforts to clear off the line and secure a third successive clean sheet.

Gate climb three places to 13th in the premier division and return to cup action on Saturday, when they host Garforth Town in the FA Vase first qualifying round.

Gate: Hale, Rogers, Higham, Abankwah, Bartram, Westwood (c), Pollard, Webster, Awe, Ing, Boyd; Subs: Ridings, Riley, Burgess, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Welsh.