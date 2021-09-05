Squires Gate 1 North Shields 0: Match video as second-half strike ensures FA Cup progress

Squires Gate defeated North Shields on Saturday Picture: Ian Moore

Hosting fellow step five club North Shields at the Brian Addison Stadium, Gate named new signing Sope Awe on the bench, while captain Josh Westwood returned to the starting line-up.

The first opportunity of the game fell Gate’s way on seven minutes, albeit a difficult one, as Dean Ing received a ball on the edge of the area and fired just over the bar.

The visitors looked to hit back though and Callum Smith forced James Cottam into a smart stop with his feet at the other end.

A corner for North Shields then fell to Craig Spooner on the edge of the area but he volleyed well wide.

Cottam made another smart save with his feet from Smith on 24 minutes before Dan Wilson looped a volley over the bar.

At the other end, Kieran Feeney had a half-chance inside the area but saw his low effort well held by keeper Greg Purvis.

Ryan Riley then fired over from distance after cutting in from the left as the first half ended goalless.

However, Gate made the perfect start to the second half as they took the lead on 51 minutes.

James Boyd threaded a ball in behind for Ing, who did brilliantly to fire home from a tight angle.

Awe was then introduced on the hour mark in place of Feeney, with Max Rogers also coming on for Jacob Ridings.

Just after that, Cottam was called into a routine save, holding Smith’s tame effort from distance.

He made an unbelievable save on 78 minutes though, tipping Adam Forster’s shot onto the woodwork after it seemed destined for the top corner.

Gate looked to extend their lead and went close as Rogers’ looping header was tipped over.

Awe then had a golden chance in added time, showing great pace to break in behind, but his effort was well saved.

Gate then defended valiantly in the remaining minutes to hold onto their lead and progress into the next round of the FA Cup.

Squires Gate: Cottam, Ridings, Riley, Welsh, Abankwah, Westwood, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Webster, Feeney, Ing, Boyd. Subs: Bartram, Rogers, Higham, Iley, Pollard, Awe, Burgess.