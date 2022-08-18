Squires Gate 0 Padiham 2: Second-half goals see Gate beaten
Two second-half goals saw Squires Gate beaten 2-0 at home by Padiham on Wednesday.
Luke Evans made just one change to the Gate team that defeated Litherland REMYCA 2-0 on Saturday.
Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid replaced the unavailable Chris Webster, while Isaac Abankwah, Dan Gray and Gary Pett were all recalled to the bench following injuries.
Despite a relatively slow start to the match, Gate began the brighter of the two sides with an early corner before Ryan Riley fired high and wide.
Padiham threatened the Gate goal on 17 minutes but a couple of well-blocked shots and a waved away penalty shout meant their efforts came to nothing.
The Storks also saw a volley go just wide after Josh Westwood could only half-clear a long throw.
Westwood went close at the other end, coming within inches of meeting an excellent corner from Riley.
Gate were forced into a change before half-time, Luke Holden forced off with injury and replaced by Abankwah, with Alex Welsh moving into the centre of defence.
Abankwah went close to opening the scoring eight minutes into the second half, heading against the woodwork, with James Boyd’s effort from the follow-up blocked.
Padiham took the lead in the 70th minute when Joel Brownhill intercepted a throw back to Gate keeper Nathan Pennington and squared it for Jack Price to tap home.
They secured the win in added time when they countered from a free-kick and Rowan Chambers conceded a penalty, which Brownhill sent into the top corner.
Squires Gate: Pennington, Hughes, Welsh, Chambers, Holden, Westwood, Riley, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Ball, Cliffe, Boyd. Subs: Abankwah, Gray, Kay, Pett, Yelegon.